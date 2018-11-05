DA seeks to force Ramaphosa's hand in sacking Malusi Gigaba

Cyril Ramaphosa has about 10 days left to indicate whether he will oppose the DA’s application to declare Malusi Gigaba’s appointment as inconsistent with his constitutional obligations.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is looking for force President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand in firing Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba as his fitness to hold office continues to be called into question.

Ramaphosa has about 10 days left to indicate whether he will oppose the DA’s application to declare Gigaba’s appointment as inconsistent with his constitutional obligations.

The Public Protector has also recommended that Ramaphosa acts against Gigaba for perjuring himself in court in the Fireblade matter.

The DA has obtained a March court date to hear their case for Gigaba to be sacked.

Last week, billionaire businessman Nicky Oppenheimer told MPs he believes Gigaba lied to them about not granting his company Fireblade permission for immigration services at its private airport terminal.

The courts have already found against Gigaba in this matter and the Public Protector has recommended the president and Parliament act against him.

On Monday, a media report claims Parliament’s public enterprises committee is recommending Gigaba be criminally investigated for state capture.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Ramaphosa’s failure to dismiss him is irrational and unlawful.

“It’s got everything to do with the fact that the courts have already found against him. So, let’s uphold the rule of law and I think it makes it easy for Ramaphosa. We want to make sure that there must be a reshuffle.”

Gigaba is also having to defend a sex video that’s gone viral.

He, however, says he won’t resign, and believes the controversy around him is part of an orchestrated plot to sink his political career.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)