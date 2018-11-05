DA's Dan Plato gets challengers for mayoral position

The position is vacant following Patricia de Lille's resignation last week as per an agreement with the DA.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dan Plato will not be the only candidate to take over as Cape Town mayor on Tuesday.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has confirmed it will put forward Grant Haskin as its own mayoral candidate.

ACDP caucus leader Haskin says the party does not believe Plato is going to be able to unify the DA caucus which should be his number one priority.

“It’s the most urgent of priorities because he’s part of one faction. We don’t believe he's going to have much success in unifying the caucus. And until that’s done, the city can’t move forward and regain its world-class status.”

Haskin says their decision comes after nine DA councillors, including De Lille, resigned from council and the DA last week resulting in further instability.

“We believe that we the ACDP as the peacemakers, carrying respect of the DA… we will be able to do that.”

Haskin previously served as deputy mayor of Cape Town between 2007 and 2009.

Meanwhile, the ANC's leader in council Xolani Sotashe’s name is also in the hat.

Sotashe says further details will be made public at a media briefing which is scheduled to be held before the council meeting on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that the regional officials of the ANC have resolved on that. We will be contesting tomorrow [and] we as the ANC can’t be party to manage the crisis of the DA because tomorrow what is happening [is that] there it’s something that is unprecedented.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)