Contingency plans in place following EMS strike - EC Health
EMS workers in the province have downed tools on Monday claiming they are not being cared for and are owed back pay.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department says contingency plans have been activated following a strike by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the province.
The department has deemed the strike illegal.
EMS workers in the province have downed tools on Monday claiming they are not being cared for and are owed back pay.
The department's Lwandile Sicwetsha says they're busy processing payments dating back to 2015.
The contingency plans by the department and EMS includes the use of private ambulances to respond to life-threatening cases until the situation returns to normal.
Meanwhile, an EMS practitioner has been threatened, sexually harassed and physically assaulted by two men in Lentegeur, in Mitchells Plain.
The incident happened while an on-duty EMS crew stopped at a garage.
Local EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “A female emergency services practitioner was threatened, sexually assaulted as well as harassed and physically assaulted by two adult men at a BP service kiosk in Mitchells Plain.”
She managed to get away from her attackers to the safety of the ambulance.
Police's FC Van Wyk said: “We can confirm cases of assault and damages to property have been open for investigation. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
Times get harder for Gigaba as report links him to state capture at Eskom
-
NPA: State has solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
-
Gordhan assures SAA staff airline won't close down
-
Dane arrested in SA over €15m social security scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.