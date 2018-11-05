Contingency plans in place following EMS strike - EC Health

EMS workers in the province have downed tools on Monday claiming they are not being cared for and are owed back pay.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department says contingency plans have been activated following a strike by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the province.

The department has deemed the strike illegal.

EMS workers in the province have downed tools on Monday claiming they are not being cared for and are owed back pay.

The department's Lwandile Sicwetsha says they're busy processing payments dating back to 2015.

The contingency plans by the department and EMS includes the use of private ambulances to respond to life-threatening cases until the situation returns to normal.

Meanwhile, an EMS practitioner has been threatened, sexually harassed and physically assaulted by two men in Lentegeur, in Mitchells Plain.

The incident happened while an on-duty EMS crew stopped at a garage.

Local EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “A female emergency services practitioner was threatened, sexually assaulted as well as harassed and physically assaulted by two adult men at a BP service kiosk in Mitchells Plain.”

She managed to get away from her attackers to the safety of the ambulance.

Police's FC Van Wyk said: “We can confirm cases of assault and damages to property have been open for investigation. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)