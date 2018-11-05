Business leaders to push ahead with second Brexit vote
A new group called 'Business for a People's Vote' is being launched on Thursday while more than 70 business leaders have written an open letter demanding a public vote on the eventual deal.
LONDON - Demands for a second referendum on Brexit are stepping up a gear in the UK this week.
A new group called "Business for a People's Vote" is being launched on Thursday while more than 70 business leaders have written an open letter demanding a public vote on the eventual deal.
The British Prime Minister Theresa May has consistently ruled out another vote on whether or not Britain should leave the European Union.
However, with a weak political power base and rumoured plots to oust her, those against Brexit don't think it's a done deal.
The 70 business leaders from various sectors claim what they call a "destructive hard Brexit" will damage the UK economy. Ironically, calls for a public vote on any eventual deal aren't only supported by those who want to remain.
Some Members of Parliament who want a clean break from the EU believe a fudged agreement will be worse than no agreement and may seek to vote it down.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Jordan says Israel wants to discuss border land deals
-
Sons of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi appeal for return of his body
-
Brazil's next president declares war on 'fake news' media
-
Nigerian govt confident about investment despite HSBC, UBS exit
-
US warns its citizens in Tanzania before anti-gay crackdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.