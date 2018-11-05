Business leaders to push ahead with second Brexit vote

A new group called 'Business for a People's Vote' is being launched on Thursday while more than 70 business leaders have written an open letter demanding a public vote on the eventual deal.

LONDON - Demands for a second referendum on Brexit are stepping up a gear in the UK this week.

A new group called "Business for a People's Vote" is being launched on Thursday while more than 70 business leaders have written an open letter demanding a public vote on the eventual deal.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has consistently ruled out another vote on whether or not Britain should leave the European Union.

However, with a weak political power base and rumoured plots to oust her, those against Brexit don't think it's a done deal.

The 70 business leaders from various sectors claim what they call a "destructive hard Brexit" will damage the UK economy. Ironically, calls for a public vote on any eventual deal aren't only supported by those who want to remain.

Some Members of Parliament who want a clean break from the EU believe a fudged agreement will be worse than no agreement and may seek to vote it down.

