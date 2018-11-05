Bok overseas players available for French Test

The nippy scrumhalf and the other European-based Springboks were not considered for the past weekend’s match against England at Twickenham because that match fell outside the official international window.

JOHANNESBURG - Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Vincent Koch have joined the Springbok squad in Paris and are all available for selection for Saturday’s Test against France.

De Klerk linked up with the South African squad on Monday after Le Roux, Louw, Koch, Mostert and Kolbe met up with their teammates on Sunday evening in the French capital.

The nippy scrumhalf and the other European-based Springboks were not considered for the past weekend’s match against England at Twickenham because that match fell outside the official international window.

De Klerk was last week named as a 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, alongside Bok teammate Malcolm Marx.