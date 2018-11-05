Bok leadership group needs to make better decisions against France

The Springboks' one-point defeat to England at Twickenham this past weekend saw them squandering numerous opportunities to bury the game against the English

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks on-field leadership group’s decision making will go under the microscope when they take on France in their second outing of their European Tour at the Stade France on Saturday afternoon.

The Springboks' one-point defeat to England at Twickenham this past weekend saw them squandering numerous opportunities to bury the game against the English. In the process, they suffered their third away loss in 10 Tests this year, their successive defeat against Eddie Jones’ men after they lost their last Test of the June Internationals in Cape Town earlier in the year.

One thing that was evident from the defeat to England was the poor decision making that was made by captain Siya Kolisi and his assistance, where they persisted with a lineout that was not functioning on the day.

World Rugby Player of Year nominee Malcom Marx struggled with his lineout set piece, missing three throws in crucial try scoring positions and numerous handling errors when the maul was set plagued South Africa’s performance.

Even with a one-man advantage in the forwards when Maro Itoje was yellow carded for repeated infringements, the Boks persisted with the lineout option. The scrum option could have been explored a hit more by Kolisi, which was dominant and gave a perfect platform for Damian de Allande who had an impressive game to give the side good front football with his dynamism on the day.

In a tight affair, taking the points on offer could also have secured the win for the Boks and with the French an unpredictable outfit, Kolisi and his men will need to make better options if they are to snap their two-game losing streak at the Stade France this weekend.