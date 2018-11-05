Bok leadership group needs to make better decisions against France
The Springboks' one-point defeat to England at Twickenham this past weekend saw them squandering numerous opportunities to bury the game against the English
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks on-field leadership group’s decision making will go under the microscope when they take on France in their second outing of their European Tour at the Stade France on Saturday afternoon.
The Springboks' one-point defeat to England at Twickenham this past weekend saw them squandering numerous opportunities to bury the game against the English. In the process, they suffered their third away loss in 10 Tests this year, their successive defeat against Eddie Jones’ men after they lost their last Test of the June Internationals in Cape Town earlier in the year.
One thing that was evident from the defeat to England was the poor decision making that was made by captain Siya Kolisi and his assistance, where they persisted with a lineout that was not functioning on the day.
World Rugby Player of Year nominee Malcom Marx struggled with his lineout set piece, missing three throws in crucial try scoring positions and numerous handling errors when the maul was set plagued South Africa’s performance.
Even with a one-man advantage in the forwards when Maro Itoje was yellow carded for repeated infringements, the Boks persisted with the lineout option. The scrum option could have been explored a hit more by Kolisi, which was dominant and gave a perfect platform for Damian de Allande who had an impressive game to give the side good front football with his dynamism on the day.
In a tight affair, taking the points on offer could also have secured the win for the Boks and with the French an unpredictable outfit, Kolisi and his men will need to make better options if they are to snap their two-game losing streak at the Stade France this weekend.
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Meyiwa in stable condition after car crash
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Baroka shock Mamelodi Sundowns as coach Nyirenda grieves
-
Mayweather ready for Japan fight, whatever the rules
-
Djokovic returns to world number one
-
'Hungry' Germany eye historic Rugby World Cup chance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.