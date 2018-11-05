Body of Limpopo toddler who fell into borehole pit retrieved 2 days later

It is understood the 18-month old baby fell into the pit near Tzaneen on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a toddler who fell into a borehole pit in a Limpopo village has been retrieved after two days of rescue efforts.

It is understood the 18-month old baby fell into the pit near Tzaneen on Saturday afternoon.

Police say an inquest has been opened to investigate the circumstances behind the toddler's death.

Spokesperson Maphure Manamela said: “The police search and rescue team, together with community members and the emergency services have been in the area since, and they only managed to recover the body in the early hours of this morning.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)