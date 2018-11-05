Blasts across Baghdad kill 6 people: sources
In northern Baghdad's Aden roundabout area, two civilians were killed and another six wounded by a blast near a bus stop, the sources told AFP.
BAGHDAD – Explosions in several Shiite-majority districts in Iraq's capital late Sunday killed six people, most of them civilians, and wounded several others, police and medical sources said.
A bomb in the nearby Tarmiyah neighbourhood targeted an military convoy, killing a soldier and wounding two others.
A government employee was killed in the southwestern area of Al-Sahha when explosives attached under his car were detonated, according to a police officer and medical source.
In the eastern district of Sadr City, two people were killed and four wounded in two explosions in the conservative Shiite neighbourhood.
And two other blasts went off on busses in other parts of Baghdad's northeast, wounding seven.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any of the explosions.
Sadr City is the former bastion of the Mahdi Army, which fought US troops and was blamed for the killings of thousands of Sunni Muslims.
The militia was led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose political alliance triumphed in this year's parliamentary elections.
Violence peaked in Iraq during 2006 and 2007, when sectarian tensions were at their highest.
But it has fallen across Iraq and particularly Baghdad since the government declared victory over the Islamic State group in December.
Clandestine jihadist cells remain across the country and have waged guerrilla-type attacks against government posts.
