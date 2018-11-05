Baxter: Serero expressed unconditional desire to play for Bafana

Baxter says that the 28-year-old Vitesse Arnhem midfielder has given Safa the assurance that he is fully committed to representing his country again.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter says controversial midfielder Thulani Serero expressed an "unconditional desire" to play for South Africa again after he included the Netherlands based 28-year-old in his 23-man squad to face Nigeria on the 17th of November.

Serero made headlines when he snubbed a Bafana call-up last year, demanding an assurance from head coach Stuart Baxter for a starting berth in the national side for the World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

“Thulani has expressed an unconditional desire to play for the national side again and has given us his word that he is fully committed to playing for the national team.”

The Bafana coach also refuted any bad blood between himself and Serero.

“I spoke to Thulani to make sure that we are on the same page and I also need to find out if his availability was unconditional. He assured me that it was, and I was obviously delighted with that because he is one of the players that are playing at a high level in Europe.”

Bafana assemble for camp on Sunday 11 November to begin their preparations for their penultimate Afcon qualifier against Nigeria.