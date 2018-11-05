AngloGold posts 15% drop in Q3 production, but confident of meeting FY target
Africa’s top bullion producer said it expected production to reach the upper end of its guidance of between 3,325,000 ounces and 3,450,000 ounces.
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd posted a 15% drop in quarterly production on Monday, but said it was on track to reach the top end of its full-year production target.
Africa’s top bullion producer said it expected production to reach the upper end of its guidance of between 3,325,000 ounces and 3,450,000 ounces.
Production declined to 851,000 ounces in the quarter ended 30 September from 997,000 ounces a year earlier, as the company sold some of its assets in South Africa.
It closed a mine in South Africa and sold two others in the country to local rival Harmony and China’s Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine last year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to $355 million from $399 million due to lower gold prices and fewer ounces sold.
Production from retained operations was mostly flat at 851,000 ounces, compared with 853,000 ounces a year ago, as higher output from its Mponeng mine in South Africa and a fully-ramped up Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo offset falls in production at Siguiri in Guinea and AGA Mineração in Brazil.
The firm, which said in May it planned to cut 2,000 jobs at its domestic operations as part of the restructuring, said job losses will be less than 200 after the sale of some assets, including healthcare facilities and rail networks and the acceptance of voluntary severance packages by some employees.
Popular in Business
-
Times get harder for Gigaba as report links him to state capture at Eskom
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
-
Petrol price unchanged, diesel & paraffin costs to rise
-
[LISTEN] SAA wants to reclaim Africa’s No. 1 airliner spot
-
Moyane, Ramaphosa could soon battle it out in court
-
Public Enterprises Dept: Fiscus no longer able to extend bailouts to SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.