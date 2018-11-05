ANC secret meetings ban aims to end factionalism

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the NEC believes that the decision to ban secret meetings among leaders will instil unity in the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s decision to ban secret meetings among its leaders, like the one secretary general Ace Magashule held with former President Jacob Zuma two months ago, will help stamp out factionalism in the party.

The party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting resolved this weekend that from now on, top leaders will know about each other’s whereabouts and not be discreet about who they are meeting.

Two months ago, Magashule, Zuma and other leaders were accused of plotting to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa when they secretly met at a hotel in Durban.

“No official or member of the national executive committee, provincial and regional executive committees or general members of the ANC may participate in any meetings aligned to any pre-opposed factions.”

He says the party’s leaders want more transparency.

“No meeting about ANC or its operations may be held without the knowledge and reports to the structure of the movement.”

The NEC also resolved that there must be obligatory reports on meetings held with anyone including business groups seeking to influence policies or processes in the ANC or in government.

COURT BATTLES

Last week, the party's highest decision-making body said it will not tire from engaging members taking the ruling party to court.

They want to challenge the NEC’s decision to disband the North West ANC leadership, saying processes to do so were flawed and irrational.

Magashule said they won’t give up on trying to stop ANC members from taking the party to court.

“We’re not going to tire to engage them and show them the light. So far, the ANC has been able to win all the challenges, in terms of court issues.”

He said engagements with some disgruntled members have been successful.

“Other comrades, fortunately, have decided to withdraw their court actions and it all goes well for the organisation. So, today we’re discussing that.”