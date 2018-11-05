ANC NEC undecided on Integrity Commission’s VBS report
The report recommended the NEC direct Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza and deputy chair Florence Radzilani to step aside from all ANC activities.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting has not decided whether to accept or reject the party’s Integrity Commission's report on the alleged involvement of its Limpopo leaders in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank.
The two were mentioned in the South African Reserve Bank Report as having benefited from the theft of almost R2 billion from VBS.
The party’s Pule Mabe Says the ANC’s national working committee will now take a final decision on the Integrity Commission's report.
“It took a decision to refer the recommendations to the working committee for completeness and for finality. Meaning that, where the matter is at now, once all pieces are done, the matter must be finalised.”
