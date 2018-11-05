Popular Topics
Accused in Vlakfontein murders due in court

The pair were arrested at the weekend, one at the border between Mpumalanga and Limpopo and the other in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The back room where three of seven bodies were found in a home in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The back room where three of seven bodies were found in a home in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men arrested in connection with the murders of seven relatives in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, are set to appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The pair were arrested at the weekend, one at the border between Mpumalanga and Limpopo and the other in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The bodies of four children and three women from the same family were discovered buried under a heap of sand inside their home a week ago.

The motive for the killings is still unclear.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane she says she's glad police have made some progress in the case.

“The community of Vlakfontein were exemplary in assisting police in this particular case.”

WATCH: Nkosi-Malobane: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

