3 children shot dead, 4 other people wounded in PE shooting

The Port Elizabeth provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating, but further details are sketchy.

CAPE TOWN - Three children have been shot dead and four other people wounded in Port Elizabeth.

The police have revealed that the incident happened when two unknown men kicked open a door at a house at the weekend.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “Two cellphones were also taken, it is further alleged that the suspects then started shooting at the occupants inside the house. Three teenagers (16 and 14) and a child (8) were fatally wounded, while four others aged between, 17 and 36 years old also sustained gunshot wounds.”