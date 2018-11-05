14 Prasa employees to appear in court for business robbery

It’s understood the group broke into the rail agency's Pretoria office last week and tried to steal a fleet of vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen Prasa employees are set to appear at the Pretoria Magistrates Court later this month for a business robbery.

They also apparently tied up the security guard.

The police’s Colette Weilbach says: “The gang apparently tried to steal Toyota Quantum minibuses which belong to Prasa. Later, a 33-year-old woman was arrested in a getaway vehicle at a nearby garage.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)