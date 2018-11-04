Zimbabwe bowl out Bangladesh for 143 in first Test

Vlakfontein murders: Nkosi-Malobane ‘encouraged’ by arrests of suspects
Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, staying unbeaten on 41.
SYLHET - Zimbabwe bowled out Bangladesh for 143 before reaching 0-1 in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the first Test at Sylhet International Stadium on Sunday.
Tendai Chatara claimed 3-19 while Sikandar Raza grabbed 3-35 to help the visitors take a 139-run lead after their first innings ended on 282.
Earlier in the morning session, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam grabbed 6-108 for the home side.
