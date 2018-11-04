Zimbabwe bowl out Bangladesh for 143 in first Test

Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, staying unbeaten on 41.

SYLHET - Zimbabwe bowled out Bangladesh for 143 before reaching 0-1 in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the first Test at Sylhet International Stadium on Sunday.

Tendai Chatara claimed 3-19 while Sikandar Raza grabbed 3-35 to help the visitors take a 139-run lead after their first innings ended on 282.

Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, staying unbeaten on 41.

Earlier in the morning session, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam grabbed 6-108 for the home side.