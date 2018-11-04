Western Cape water restrictions to remain in place

The national Department of Water and Sanitation says dam levels are not where they should be to consider a relaxation of restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - The national Department of Water and Sanitation says it will not lift the water restrictions in the Western Cape.

In August, the department said that at the end of the hydrological year it would review the water situation and then consider relaxing the restrictions.

The department also added that the provincial dam levels need to reach at least 85% before adjusting.

The national department says dam levels are not where they should be to consider a relaxation of restrictions. Dams are at about three-quarters capacity on average and not 85%.

Therefore, the department is retaining the status quo.

“We have this heatwave and we are out of the rainy season. We really are worried about what is going to happen to the dam levels in the western cape,” says Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Last week, dam levels declined by 0.9% and were at 74.8%.

The City of Cape Town said the drop was due to evaporation caused by the hot weather as well as a related increase in water usage.

The average water consumption increased by 37 million litres per day to 593 million litres per day for the past week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)