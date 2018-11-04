WC Health Dept warns communities to be cautious of diarrhoea

The department has advised that children should be immunized to promote education about hygiene and to improve access to clean water and sanitation.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department in the Western Cape has warned the public to be cautious as incidents of diarrhoea are on the increase heading towards the summer season.

The department has advised that children should be immunized to promote education about hygiene and to improve access to clean water and sanitation.

The department's Maret Lesch said, “During the 2017/2018 diarrhoea season, over 1 million children were treated.”