Vlakfontein murders: Nkosi-Malobane ‘encouraged’ by arrests of suspects
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she’s happy that the police were able to connect the dots from statements made by witnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, says she’s encouraged by Sunday’s arrests of two suspects connected to the murders of seven family members in Vlakfontein.
Nkosi-Malobane says she’s also happy that police were able to connect the dots from statements made by witnesses and community members on finding the two men.
The MEC attended the funeral of the six people killed as it’s understood the seventh person is a two-year-old child, whose father refused to release the body on Sunday.
The seven were found buried in the sand in their home last week.
Nkosi-Malobane says she’s happy that through the arrests the family may get closure.
“Through the witnesses, we seem to understand enough to combine the puzzle of what might have happened on the day. And I’m also happy that the SA Police Service listened to the witnesses when they were assisting them during their search for Sibusiso Ernest Khoza,” says Nkosi-Malobane.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor - Nkosi-Malobane
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
