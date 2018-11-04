Trump touts economy, Georgia sees racist calls as US vote nears

In the latest injection of racial tensions into the campaigns, a wave of automated calls using racist and anti-Semitic language went out to voters in Georgia.

PENSACOLA - President Donald Trump touted US economic growth and painted a grim picture on immigration in rallies with Republican candidates before Tuesday’s elections as Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden urged voters to reject division.

In the latest injection of racial tensions into the campaigns, a wave of automated calls using racist and anti-Semitic language went out to voters in Georgia, where a Democratic candidate is vying to become the first black female governor in the United States.

Control of both houses of the US Congress, currently dominated by Republicans, and 36 governors’ offices will be at stake when Americans vote on Tuesday. Interest has been unusually high for a non-presidential election year, with early voting running well ahead of past cycles.

Opinion polls and nonpartisan forecasters generally show Democrats with a strong chance of taking the 23 additional seats they would need for a majority in the House of Representatives, which they could use to launch investigations into Trump’s administration and block his legislative agenda.

Republicans are favoured to retain control of the Senate, whose powers include confirming Trump’s nominations to lifetime seats on the Supreme Court.

“America is booming. Republicans passed a massive tax cut for working families and we will soon follow it up with another 10 percent tax cut for the middle class,” Trump said, standing in a Belgrade, Montana, airfield with Air Force One as a backdrop.

Last December, Trump signed into law the largest tax overhaul since the 1980s, which slashed the corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent and temporarily reduced the tax burden for most individuals as well.

The appearance was intended to boost the campaign of Matt Rosendale, the Republican state auditor challenging Democratic US Senator Jon Tester. Trump called out Tester for his vote against his most recent Supreme Court nominee, saying “what he did was terrible.”

Republicans in many competitive suburban districts have tried to focus their campaign messages on the robust economic growth, though in his campaign appearances Trump has also focused on his hard-line immigration stance as he looks to stem the illegal and legal flow of people into the United States.

“The Democrats want to invite caravan after caravan to flood your communities, depleting our resources and flooding our nation,” Trump told the Montana crowd. “We don’t want that.”

Biden campaigned in Ohio on Saturday in support of Democrats US Senator Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.

“We’re in a battle for America’s soul,” Biden, his voice faint and scratchy, told a crowd at a high school south of Cleveland. “We Democrats have to make it clear who we are. We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, we choose our allies over our enemies and we choose truth over lies.”