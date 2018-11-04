Thunderbolt goal gives Chiefs another crack at Pirates
The biggest crowd-pullers in the republic were paired in a post-match draw and the 24 or 25 November clash offers Chiefs an early chance to avenge a league loss.
JOHANNESBURG - A Ramahlwe Mphahlele thunderbolt gave Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 South African League Cup win over SuperSport United on Sunday and booked a semifinal showdown with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.
The biggest crowd-pullers in the republic were paired in a post-match draw and the 24 or 25 November clash offers Chiefs an early chance to avenge a 2-1 league loss last weekend.
Giantkillers Baroka, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the first quarter-final, were paired with League Cup trophy-holders Wits in the other tie.
The Chiefs-SuperSport last-eight clash in Indian Ocean port city Durban was settled by a memorable 39th-minute goal from full-back Mphahlele.
As a clearing header rolled to him just outside the side of the penalty area, he unleashed an unstoppable half-volley past Ronwen Williams into the roof of the net.
“It was a great goal,” said the defender. “No, it was a damn great goal. The ball fell nicely for me and I struck it sweetly.
“Several of our players were involved in car accidents recently and another is recovering from a broken leg so we dedicate this victory to them.
“Today was not about fancy football - it was about heart. All of us wore our hearts on our sleeves to grind out this victory.
“We were hurting having lost to our greatest rivals (Pirates) in the league and desperately needed a victory to lift morale.”
On Saturday, Baroka upset Sundowns 2-0, Pirates overcame AmaZulu 3-1 after extra time and Wits edged Maritzburg United 2-1 in the other quarter-finals.
