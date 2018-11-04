Popular Topics
Three people killed in car crash near Vosloorus

It’s understood the car was travelling towards Vosloorus when the driver lost control.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died, and three others were injured in a car accident on the N3 highway near Vosloorus.

It’s understood the car was travelling towards Vosloorus when the driver lost control, resulting in the car rolling multiple times before coming to a stop on the other side of the road.

Three occupants were declared dead on the scene, with at least three others critically injured.

The wounded victims have since been taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

“The N3 south is completely closed for traffic and the N3 northbound one lane is open for traffic. The cause of the accident is still unknown,” says William Ntladi, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.

