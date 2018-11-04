Three people killed in car crash near Vosloorus
It’s understood the car was travelling towards Vosloorus when the driver lost control.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died, and three others were injured in a car accident on the N3 highway near Vosloorus.
It’s understood the car was travelling towards Vosloorus when the driver lost control, resulting in the car rolling multiple times before coming to a stop on the other side of the road.
Three occupants were declared dead on the scene, with at least three others critically injured.
The wounded victims have since been taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.
“The N3 south is completely closed for traffic and the N3 northbound one lane is open for traffic. The cause of the accident is still unknown,” says William Ntladi, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
I will only resign if asked by Ramaphosa, says Malusi Gigaba
-
ANC WC ‘shocked’ by allegations of racism at top CT school
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.