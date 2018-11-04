The ANC says no more secret meetings
Ace Magashule says going forward, there will no longer be secret meetings among party leaders like the one he held with Zuma in Durban two months ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it has resolved that its top six leaders will know about each other's whereabouts and not be discreet about who they are meeting.
The party met in Pretoria yesterday where it explained the resolution adopted by the special national executive committee.
Two months ago, Secretary General Ace Magashule, former president Jacob Zuma and other leaders were accused of plotting to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa when they held a secret meeting at a Durban hotel.
The #ANCNEC meeting has resolved there will no longer be “secret meeting” like the one Ace Magashule held with former Pres Jacob Zuma And other leaders in Durban 2 months ago. Magashule says from now on, leaders must be open about who and where they meet.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2018
Magashule says going forward, there will no longer be secret meetings among party leaders like the one he held with Zuma and other leaders in Durban.
“We’ve agreed that it’s better when we work collectively and discuss organisational issues.”
The secretary general says leaders must be transparent about their meetings.
“We should know what is happening; I should know where the president is and he should know where I am.”
He says the NEC believes this will help to avoid certain meetings being misconstrued as secret and without good intentions.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
