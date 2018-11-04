Springbok Cheslin Kolbe extends Toulouse contract
The 25-year old joined the Top 14 side in 2017 and started their 40-0 league victory over Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.
TOULOUSE - South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe has signed a new contract with Toulouse keeping him at Stade Ernest-Wallon until 2023, the club announced on Sunday.
“For me, the most important things is to be able to rely on this marvellous talent God gave and to make sure I make the most of every second on the field,” Kolbe told AFP recently.
He won the first of his four international caps against Australia in September and was brought on to the field in the victory over New Zealand in Wellington a week later.
The former Stormers player is a member of Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks squad for the November Tests series where they play France on 10 November, Scotland on 17 November and Wales on 24 November.
