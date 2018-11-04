Search for Ahmed Kathrada’s relative’s killers continues
Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted house robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are still searching for the criminals responsible for the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son.
Sixty-five-year-old Yunus Kathrada and his 28-year-old son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in Schweizer-Reneke on Thursday night.
Yunus died on the scene while his son Ahmed died in hospital.
Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted house robbery.
“Our investigations continue and the police are appealing to anyone with information to please contact the police.”
Popular in Local
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Numsa’s new political party outlines aims
-
The ANC urges leaders to be transparent about meetings
-
ANC criticizes cash strapped West Rand municipality
-
Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for death of motorcyclist
-
[WATCH] 'Goodnight my son, goodnight'- HHP's mom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.