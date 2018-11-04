Popular Topics
Search for Ahmed Kathrada’s relative’s killers continues

Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted house robbery.

Police tape. Picture: Freeimages.com
Police tape. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still searching for the criminals responsible for the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son.

Sixty-five-year-old Yunus Kathrada and his 28-year-old son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in Schweizer-Reneke on Thursday night.

Yunus died on the scene while his son Ahmed died in hospital.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted house robbery.

“Our investigations continue and the police are appealing to anyone with information to please contact the police.”

Timeline

