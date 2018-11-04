SACP demands ANC share conditions of Foreign Direct Investment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

SACP demands ANC share conditions of Foreign Direct Investment

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu says he suspects the conditions of the recent Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa could bring negative implications.

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter.
Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has demanded the African National Congress (ANC) share the conditions of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that have recently been obtained.

The SACP is hosting its annual Red October rally on Sunday afternoon in Nyanga, Cape Town, where it’s joined by its alliance partners in the Western Cape.

The focus for this period’s Red October campaign is on local government, under the theme “stop corruption, serve the people selflessly”.

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu says he suspects the conditions of the recent Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa could bring negative implications.

“All of a sudden when people come from abroad, they’re waking up and want to invest. They are pledging billions. The question is; where have they been all along? How have they accumulated all of this money that all of a sudden they’re investing in this country? Also, what are the conditions?”

At the same time, Western Cape ANC campaigns manager Ebrahim Rasool says the alliance shouldn’t deviate from the goal of unseating the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province during 2019’s elections.

“We’re now on a threshold of an opportunity in this province. The DA is falling apart. They [the DA] are moving people around all the time. Patricia de Lille served them for 10 years and she’s gone. Shaun August, who’s been useful to them, is also gone.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA