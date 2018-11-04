SACP demands ANC share conditions of Foreign Direct Investment

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu says he suspects the conditions of the recent Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa could bring negative implications.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has demanded the African National Congress (ANC) share the conditions of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that have recently been obtained.

The SACP is hosting its annual Red October rally on Sunday afternoon in Nyanga, Cape Town, where it’s joined by its alliance partners in the Western Cape.

The focus for this period’s Red October campaign is on local government, under the theme “stop corruption, serve the people selflessly”.

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu says he suspects the conditions of the recent Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa could bring negative implications.

“All of a sudden when people come from abroad, they’re waking up and want to invest. They are pledging billions. The question is; where have they been all along? How have they accumulated all of this money that all of a sudden they’re investing in this country? Also, what are the conditions?”

At the same time, Western Cape ANC campaigns manager Ebrahim Rasool says the alliance shouldn’t deviate from the goal of unseating the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province during 2019’s elections.

“We’re now on a threshold of an opportunity in this province. The DA is falling apart. They [the DA] are moving people around all the time. Patricia de Lille served them for 10 years and she’s gone. Shaun August, who’s been useful to them, is also gone.”

