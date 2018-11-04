Public Enterprises Dept: Fiscus no longer able to extend bailouts to SAA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Public Enterprises Dept: Fiscus no longer able to extend bailouts to SAA

SAA is to receive an R5 billion bailout from Treasury for immediate financial stability.

FILE: Picture: AFP.
FILE: Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ministry of Public Enterprises says South African Airways (SAA) needs to implement changes that will make the airline financially stable.

SAA is to receive an R5 billion bailout from Treasury for immediate financial stability, but the ministry says there is still turbulent times ahead for the national carrier.

The announcement was made during Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October.

It says senior management at SAA needs to identify problems and implement solutions as soon as possible to avoid further financial strain.

“If we look at the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, it is clear that the fiscus is no longer either willing or able to extend further bailouts to the national carrier,” says the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Adrian Lackay.

The department says corruption and maladministration have pulled the state-owned enterprise further into financial decay.

“The minister would want to see greater urgency from management and the board to indicate what interventions can be implemented immediately to try and bring the airline back to operational and financial sustainability,” says Lackay.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA