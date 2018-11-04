Pete Davidson discusses Ariana Grande break-up on SNL
Pete Davidson called Ariana Grande a "wonderful, strong person" as he addressed their break-up on Saturday Night Live.
The 24-year-old comedian and the No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker enjoyed a whirlwind romance and engagement since they started dating in May but ended their relationship last month and Pete has now spoken publicly about the split.
During 'Weekend Update' on SNL on Saturday, he said: "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."
However, referring to the song Pete Davidson, which Ariana, 25, wrote about him and her new track Thank u, next, which she released just minutes before SNL aired, Pete quipped: "I'm still a great song though!"
Before releasing the song, Ariana teased it on Twitter and insisted it's "far from a diss track, it's the opposite".
She added: "i'm so ... f**kin ... grateful. For my ... ex. no drags.... no shade... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth (sic)."
The new track references a number of Ariana's former loves, including Pete and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September from a suspected overdose.
She sings: "Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."
