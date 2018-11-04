Pedestrian killed after being hit by ambulance
A workshop worker is reported to have been behind the wheel during the time of the accident.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was bumped by an ambulance that was allegedly driven by an unauthorised driver.
The accident took place on Saturday in Chamdor in the Krugersdorp area.
“The pedestrian was confirmed dead after our resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The ambulance was being driven by an unauthorised driver from the workshops. The relevant law enforcement agencies are investigating” says Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
