‘One of arrested suspects was well known to Vlakfontein murder victims’

The arrests were made after the seven bodies were found buried under the sand in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says one of the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of seven people from the same family is well known to the victims.

The arrests were made after the seven bodies were found buried under the sand in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The grim discovery sent the community into shock, with neighbours saying they suspected foul play after picking up on a stench coming from the property where the bodies were uncovered.

While the circumstances leading to the murders are still unclear, investigations have revealed that the victims were killed using sharp objects.

Cele says one of the suspects apprehended was accustomed to the victims.

“Two people have been arrested. One is a very close friend, almost a member, of the family. A person that has been staying with the family for a very long time,” says Cele.