‘One of arrested suspects was well known to Vlakfontein murder victims’
The arrests were made after the seven bodies were found buried under the sand in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says one of the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of seven people from the same family is well known to the victims.
The arrests were made after the seven bodies were found buried under the sand in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
The grim discovery sent the community into shock, with neighbours saying they suspected foul play after picking up on a stench coming from the property where the bodies were uncovered.
While the circumstances leading to the murders are still unclear, investigations have revealed that the victims were killed using sharp objects.
Cele says one of the suspects apprehended was accustomed to the victims.
“Two people have been arrested. One is a very close friend, almost a member, of the family. A person that has been staying with the family for a very long time,” says Cele.
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
I will only resign if asked by Ramaphosa, says Malusi Gigaba
-
ANC WC ‘shocked’ by allegations of racism at top CT school
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.