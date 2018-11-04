Popular Topics
Go

Numsa’s new political party outlines aims

The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party registered by Numsa aiming to contest elections next year says it wants to see an equal society.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party registered by Numsa aiming to contest elections next year says it wants to see an equal society.

The union was granted permission to register the political party after the IEC rejected its application in July due to issue relating to its name and logo.

Branches and interim position have been set up to raise awareness of the party in working communities around the country.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “It’s to deal with the dominance of capitalism and we are hopeful in the creation of a better society where everyone has rights and dignity.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

