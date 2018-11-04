Numsa’s new political party outlines aims
The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party registered by Numsa aiming to contest elections next year says it wants to see an equal society.
"We don't believe Capitalism has solutions to our problems as a society. We are driving an agenda for a Socialist South Africa" #SRWP@phakxx @IrvinJimSA @SAFTU_media pic.twitter.com/zIDeOHhi5o— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) November 3, 2018
The union was granted permission to register the political party after the IEC rejected its application in July due to issue relating to its name and logo.
Branches and interim position have been set up to raise awareness of the party in working communities around the country.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “It’s to deal with the dominance of capitalism and we are hopeful in the creation of a better society where everyone has rights and dignity.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
