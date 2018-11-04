N3 toll road in KZN reopened following cable maintenance
The highway was closed in both directions as Eskom replaced overhead power cables near the Midmar.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 highway toll route at Tweedie near Howick has been reopened following cable maintenance on the route.
The highway was closed in both directions as Eskom replaced overhead power cables near the Midmar (Interchange No. 103) Northbound and at Nottingham Road/Mount West (Interchange No. 132) Southbound.
“The intersection at Tweedie has been normalised. Eskom has done a great in completing the work on cables ahead of schedule and the N3 has been fully reopened. There was a bit of a backlog, but it has already gone through,” says Con Roux, the commercial manager of N3 Toll Concession.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
