N3 near Howick closed in both directions

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 has been closed off to traffic in both directions near Howick as Eskom is replacing overhead cables on the highway.

Vehicles are being directed onto alternative routes but the N3 says motorists should stay away if possible to avoid delays.

Heavy motor vehicles are being stationed on the N3 whilst light motor vehicles are being diverted at Midmar and the Nottingham Road interchanges.

The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux said, “It’s to allow Eskom to replace overhead cables. It’s expected to reopen at 11am.”