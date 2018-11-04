‘Lucky’ Savea survives car crash after falling asleep at wheel

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea was described as ‘lucky’ after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car, his shocked wife said.

PARIS - Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea was described as “lucky” after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car, his shocked wife said on Sunday.

“Julian fell asleep behind the wheel and flipped his car,” Fatima Savea wrote on Instagram Sunday just hours after the accident.

“Julian was lucky. He’s now safe and sound at home in bed with me. If you know Julian, you know he falls asleep anywhere at any minute (a problem he’s always had).”

The 28-year-old World Cup winner scored his first try for Top 14 club Toulon in their 26-16 victory over Perpignan on Saturday after joining the Stade Felix Mayol outfit in September.