Lotto results: Saturday 4 November 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 4 November are as follows:

Lotto results: 49, 37, 33, 45, 11, 41 Bonus: 26

LottoPlus results: 24, 49, 26, 47, 2, 32 Bonus: 25

LottoPlus2 results: 43, 29, 28, 3, 33, 48 Bonus: 47

For more details visit the National Lottery website.