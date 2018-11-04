Lentegeur residents stage anti-gang violence demonstration

Residents of a Cape Town say they tired of ongoing gang violence, which leaves the community in fear.

CAPE TOWN – Lentegeur, in Cape Town, residents have taken to the streets to highlight their concerns about gang violence in the area.

They say over the past week at least four people have been killed in gang-related shootings.

They are demanding that the police increase visibility.

A group of residents, young and old, are marching through the area.

The residents say they tired of ongoing gang violence, which leaves the community in fear.

They are walking with placards that read; “no to gang violence” and “enough is enough, no to crime”.

Residents say they are doing their best to prevent crime, by lighting bonfires every second evening in the hope of keeping gangsters away from their streets. But they say they need more assistance from the authorities.

Resident Samsonesa Talliep says people fear to go to work and school because gangs seem to start shooting at any time.

“They’re scared to let their children go outside. They can’t even send their children to a shop or school. These things happen unexpectedly, they start shooting from the morning, there’s no way to tell when it’s going to happen.”

Another resident Edward Adams says it’s time residents stand together and act.

“People walking early in the morning face being robbed. Innocent people are killed. We stand together here, as the community, and look after one another.”

#CrimeMarch They are demanding that the police increase visibility in the gang ridden area. KP pic.twitter.com/8uZrLZ9f7i — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)