Khloe Kardashian ‘blessed’ to be Kendall Jenner’s sister

LONDON - Khloe Kardashian says she feels “blessed” to have Kendall Jenner as a sister as she marked the model’s 23rd birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much anyone would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren’t as lucky as us - not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and every day! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister! (sic)”

Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West penned in her own message: “Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life! I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I’m so happy you are my sister. I love you (sic)”

And Kris Jenner, Kendall’s mother, also had a sweet message for the model.

She shared: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo (sic)”