Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Meyiwa in stable condition after car crash

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa is being assessed in a hospital following a serious car accident on Saturday.

The midfielder was rushed to a hospital where he was placed in ICU and is now in a stable condition.

“He has been admitted to a hospital. The latest update we received from our doctors is that he’s in a stable condition, and they’re running tests to ascertain and determine the extent of his injuries,” says Kaizer Chiefs' corporate communications manager, Vina Maphosa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)