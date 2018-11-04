Ipid investigates another case of police brutality in Soshanguve
Ipid says its investigating the death of a man died allegedly at the hands of police in Soshanguve.
JOHANNESBURG – Police watchdog Ipid says its investigating the death of a man died allegedly at the hands of police in Soshanguve.
The man was reportedly selling pirated CDs and DVDs.
This is the second case in the past week that Ipid is investigating involving alleged police brutality.
Earlier this week, there was another incident involving journalist Frans Sello Machate.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says others may have been involved.
“Another report says police rounded up the deceased with other people and they ran away and the deceased fell to the ground and died.”
Residents protested outside the Soshanguve police station following the man's death while Sanef has condemned the assault on Machate.
