I will only resign if asked by Ramaphosa, says Malusi Gigaba
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has broken his silence following a week of controversies.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has broken his silence following a week of controversies and says he will only step down if he is asked to so by the president.
Calls for the embattled minister to step down have been mounting after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gigaba for lying under oath in court.
The matter related to the Fireblade Aviation Fixed-Base Operations (FBO) terminal at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.
The damning revelation came just a few days after a video depicting the minister engaging in acts of a sexual nature emerged on social media, which Gigaba claims was used to blackmail and extort him.
Speaking on eNCA on Sunday afternoon, Gigaba says he only resign if asked to do so by the African National Congress (ANC).
“One, I’m an employee of the ANC. Two, I serve at the pleasure of the president [Ramaphosa]. It’s not for me to pre-empt my political principals. Whatever they decide about my fate, having listened to my version of events, the important thing is the ANC doesn’t act arbitrarily in relation to its cadres. It first listens to us because we also have our side of the story to state.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
