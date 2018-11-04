Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’

Andrew Frost says he, along with two other parents, resigned from the SGB in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A parent and former school governing body (SGB) member at the Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School, Andrew Frost, has spoken out in support of former teacher Nozipho Mthembu.

Mthembu says she was coerced into resigning or face the threat of disciplinary action in September after parents complained about her performance.

She, however, feels she was discriminated against based on the colour of her skin.

He adds that he removed his three children from the institution, citing that the school was not adequately addressing the legacy of apartheid divisions that still permeate our society.

“Issues of transformation, inclusivity and diversity have to be brought to the fore so that schools can be properly integrated. And public schools in the southern suburbs can be functioning for the benefit of South Africans as a whole,” says Frost.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)