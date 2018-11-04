-
Western Cape water restrictions to remain in placeLocal
-
Iranian marchers chant 'Death to America' on eve of US oil sanctionsWorld
-
400 evacuated along the Garden Route as fires continueLocal
-
Indonesia extends search for victims, second black box from crashed jetWorld
-
Russian-made fighter plane crashes in Egypt - RIAWorld
-
Anti-abuse group calls for more to be done to prevent sexual abuse at schoolsLocal
Numsa’s new political party outlines aimsPolitics
-
The ANC urges leaders to be transparent about meetingsPolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party outlines plan of actionLocal
-
ANC facing challenge of stopping members from taking party to courtLocal
-
ANC resolves to end ‘secret meetings’ among leadersLocal
-
Socialist revolutionary party unapologetic in its fight against capitalismPolitics
-
[OPINION] SA voters are moving beyond party loyalty: they want deliveryOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How Africa’s badly built roads can be fixedOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] #MeToo in India is changing how technology is used to fight injusticeOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC will go to polls with only one major asset: Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA jobs summit failed to tackle the hard issuesOpinion
-
[OPINION] In post-Khashoggi Saudi, a chance to fill a moral voidOpinion
Researchers: Despite crackdown, ‘junk news’ still flourishes on social mediaBusiness
-
Smartphone sales down for fourth straight quarterBusiness
-
Eskom & SAA among government's biggest risks - TreasuryBusiness
-
Treasury: Calls for e-toll non-payment has impacted tax moralityLocal
-
Kingon: Sars ready to rejuvenate after Moyane dismissalBusiness
-
Parliament finance committees welcome Tom Moyane dismissalLocal
Video
Audio
Infographics
Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’
Andrew Frost says he, along with two other parents, resigned from the SGB in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A parent and former school governing body (SGB) member at the Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School, Andrew Frost, has spoken out in support of former teacher Nozipho Mthembu.
Mthembu says she was coerced into resigning or face the threat of disciplinary action in September after parents complained about her performance.
She, however, feels she was discriminated against based on the colour of her skin.
Andrew Frost says he, along with two other parents, resigned from the SGB in 2017.
He adds that he removed his three children from the institution, citing that the school was not adequately addressing the legacy of apartheid divisions that still permeate our society.
“Issues of transformation, inclusivity and diversity have to be brought to the fore so that schools can be properly integrated. And public schools in the southern suburbs can be functioning for the benefit of South Africans as a whole,” says Frost.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
