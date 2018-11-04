Popular Topics
Ethiopia’s Desisa, Kenya’s Keitany take NYC Marathon

Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa surged to the men’s title and Kenya’s Mary Keitany won a dominant fourth women’s crown at the New York City Marathon.

Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa crosses the finish line at the New York City Marathon. Picture: @nycmarathon/Twitter.
Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa crosses the finish line at the New York City Marathon. Picture: @nycmarathon/Twitter.
2 hours ago

SALVO - Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa surged to the men’s title and Kenya’s Mary Keitany won a dominant fourth women’s crown at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Desisa, coming on strong in the final mile, claimed the victory in an unofficial two hours, five minutes and 59 seconds as he and fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata (2:06:01) passed defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished third in 2:06:26.

Keitany, second to American Shalane Flanagan in 2017 after three New York victories, returned to the top with a runaway performance. The 36-year-old won by more than three minutes in 2:22:48.

London champion and fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot was a distant second in 2:26:02 as Flanagan, with a strong finish, took third in 2:26:22 in what may have been her last competitive marathon.

