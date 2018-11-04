Egypt: Police kill 19 jihadist suspects linked to Copt attack
Those killed in the exchange of fire were part of a cell that left dead seven pilgrims in Friday’s attack in Minya province, a statement by the ministry said.
CAIRO - Nineteen suspected jihadists linked to a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in central Egypt have been killed in a shootout with police, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
Those killed in the exchange of fire were part of a cell that left dead seven pilgrims in Friday’s attack in Minya province, a statement by the ministry said.
“The terrorist elements opened fire on the (security) forces who responded,” the statement said.
The 19 suspected jihadists were found “as part of a pursuit of terrorist elements involved in carrying out hostile operations in the country, including the last armed attack which targeted citizens returning from the Saint Samuel monastery”, the ministry said.
The Islamic State group claimed Friday’s attack in a message via its propaganda agency Amaq.
Raids were undertaken in the mountainous western desert of Minya province to track down the “fugitive terrorist elements”, the interior ministry said.
Copts, a Christian minority that make up 10% of Egypt’s 97 million people, have in recent years been repeatedly targeted by IS jihadists.
In May 2017, masked gunmen ordered Christians travelling to Saint Samuel to get off their buses and recant their faith.
The group refused and were shot one by one, leaving 28 people dead in the IS-claimed attack.
IS also killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017, and an IS gunman last December killed nine people in an attack on a church in a south Cairo suburb.
Popular in Africa
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Turkey recalls Uganda envoy over ancient Greek costume ‘scandal’
-
E.Guinea expels ruling party members it links to coup bid
-
Angry Copts mourn Egypt bus attack victims
-
This African city is turning a mountain of trash into energy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.