CT’s Fire & Rescue Service responds to mountain fire in Hout Bay

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

CT’s Fire & Rescue Service responds to mountain fire in Hout Bay

City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.

FILE: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a mountain fire raging in Hout Bay.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News confirmed that eight people were killed in a blaze in the Garden Route.

The fire, which had been raging for about a week, destroyed 19 homes and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation.

City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.

“On Sunday afternoon, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to mountain slopes alight in Hout Bay. Four fire engines, two water tankers and 25 firefighters, as well as additional crews from National Parks and Wildfire Services, were on the scene attending to the fire,” says Bosch.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA