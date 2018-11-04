CT’s Fire & Rescue Service responds to mountain fire in Hout Bay

City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a mountain fire raging in Hout Bay.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News confirmed that eight people were killed in a blaze in the Garden Route.

The fire, which had been raging for about a week, destroyed 19 homes and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation.

City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.

“On Sunday afternoon, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to mountain slopes alight in Hout Bay. Four fire engines, two water tankers and 25 firefighters, as well as additional crews from National Parks and Wildfire Services, were on the scene attending to the fire,” says Bosch.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything