CT’s Fire & Rescue Service responds to mountain fire in Hout Bay
City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a mountain fire raging in Hout Bay.
Earlier this week, Eyewitness News confirmed that eight people were killed in a blaze in the Garden Route.
The fire, which had been raging for about a week, destroyed 19 homes and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation.
City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch says firefighting efforts are prioritised to contain the blaze.
“On Sunday afternoon, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to mountain slopes alight in Hout Bay. Four fire engines, two water tankers and 25 firefighters, as well as additional crews from National Parks and Wildfire Services, were on the scene attending to the fire,” says Bosch.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.
WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
I will only resign if asked by Ramaphosa, says Malusi Gigaba
-
ANC WC ‘shocked’ by allegations of racism at top CT school
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.