CT Metrorrail commuters hopeful about new rail enforcement

Last week, 100 officers were deployed to the Cape Town station following an initiative by the city's provincial government and Prasa.

FILE: Rail enforcement officers at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some Metrorail commuters say there are optimistic that the new rail enforcement in Cape Town will help combat crime on trains.

Last week, 100 officers were deployed to the Cape Town station following an initiative by the city's provincial government and Prasa.

Some commuters say have seen the officers in action while many say they haven't yet.

“Travelling with the train is not safe. We would feel safer with security officers.”

A commuter says more needs to be done.

“There must be more guards on the trains to guard passengers from doing anything illegal.”

