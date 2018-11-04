Cope calls on Mokonyane to prevent retrenchments at SABC

The party says Minister Nomvula Mokonyane should take action to prevent the dire situation at the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has called on the Communications Department to come up with solutions to prevent pending retrenchments at the SABC.

The party says Minister Nomvula Mokonyane should take action to prevent the dire situation at the public broadcaster.

The SABC announced last week that it was technically insolvent.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said, “The minister must sit down with the SABC board and find a lasting solution that will be in the best interests of the country and the workers.”