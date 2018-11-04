City of CT asks government to supply police with more resources to fight crime

The city says 5,000 gang-related murders have occurred in the Western Cape since the anti-gang unit was disbanded in 2002.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town of has called on the national government to supply metro police with more resources to fight crime.

The city says 5,000 gang-related murders have occurred in the Western Cape since the anti-gang unit was disbanded in 2002.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park this week.

The city's JP smith said, “The Western Cape government should proceed with an urgent court application to compel national government to give Cape Town our fair share of policing resources. We demand equal and fair treatment on behalf our communities.”