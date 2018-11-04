Bonteheuwel councillor concerned about gang violence flareup in area

Angus Mckenzie says gang violence has flared up again despite the Anti-Gang Unit deployment.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor has yet again raised concerns around gang violence after one person was killed and another wounded in two separate shootings on Saturday night in the area.

Police could only confirm one of the shootings.

According to the councillor Angus Mckenzie it was gang-related.

He says gang violence has flared up again despite the Anti-Gang Unit deployment.

“It’s a direct result of not having enough police resources, so that police could be visible. The Anti-Gang Unit, unfortunately, is a service that the SA Police Service is offering but a roaming service, not a permanent service. Until we have some form of a permanent Anti-Gang Unit service in affected areas, the shootings are going to continue,” says Mckenzie.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park on Friday.

