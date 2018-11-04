Bonteheuwel councillor concerned about gang violence flareup in area
Angus Mckenzie says gang violence has flared up again despite the Anti-Gang Unit deployment.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor has yet again raised concerns around gang violence after one person was killed and another wounded in two separate shootings on Saturday night in the area.
Police could only confirm one of the shootings.
According to the councillor Angus Mckenzie it was gang-related.
He says gang violence has flared up again despite the Anti-Gang Unit deployment.
“It’s a direct result of not having enough police resources, so that police could be visible. The Anti-Gang Unit, unfortunately, is a service that the SA Police Service is offering but a roaming service, not a permanent service. Until we have some form of a permanent Anti-Gang Unit service in affected areas, the shootings are going to continue,” says Mckenzie.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
Ex-SGB member voices support for CT teacher who ‘was coerced to resign’
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Western Cape water restrictions to remain in place
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
N3 near Howick closed in both directions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.