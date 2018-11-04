Anti-abuse group calls for more to be done to prevent sexual abuse at schools

Several parents and anti-abuse groups say there isn't enough education on body safety in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-abuse groups in support of the Parktown Boys who were sexually abused by convicted offender Collan Rex say greater work needs to be done at schools to prevent such crimes.

Earlier this week, the case against the former water polo assistant coach from Parktown Boys High School was postponed to later this month.

Rex has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

Several parents and anti-abuse groups say there isn't enough education on body safety in schools and how children should report sexual abuse crimes.

Koleinu South Africa's director Rozanne Sack says in most cases children aren't given the opportunity to speak up.

“There needs to be more education on reporting protocol with child abuse cases.”

She says she hopes justice will prevail in this case.

“We are proud of the boys and we are here for them.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for 27 November.