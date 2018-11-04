ANC WC ‘shocked’ by allegations of racism at top CT school

ANC in the Western Cape says the incident did not happen in isolation as the school has been responsible for prohibiting transformation.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has responded with shock to allegations of racism following the resignation of Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School teacher Nozipho Mthembu.

However, the party says the incident did not happen in isolation as the school has been responsible for prohibiting transformation.

Last week, Mthembu claimed she was coerced into resigning in September after the school threatened disciplinary action against her if she did not step aside.

Mthembu says she feels the move on the school’s part was racially motivated, despite claims made by the institution that she left upon reports that parents were unhappy with her performance.

The school’s governor, Natalie Maimane, the wife of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, is a member of the institution’s transformation committee.

And despite claims that she was at the centre of the matter, she’s refused to comment on the issue.

Western Cape ANC education spokesperson Theo Olivier says the department is dismayed by this.

“Her [Natalie Maimane] role in the whole saga needs to be investigated. That’s why we are dismayed because if she is in that specific portfolio, she should have contributed in terms of transformation. She has been instrumental in terms of how the teacher [Mthembu] has been treated.”

However, Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the ANC’s statement regarding the matter is baseless.

“As usual, their point of departure is if a person of colour is dismissed it must be racism. They’ve clearly made no attempt to find the facts in this matter. They also say they’re dismayed at the unclarified role of Natalie Maimane; if the role is unclarified what exactly are they dismayed about?”

Schafer reiterated that the department was not aware of allegations of racism.

“The educator was employed by the school governing body and not the Western Cape Education Department. So, the department was not aware of the protests related to the teacher’s appointment and subsequent to the resignation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)